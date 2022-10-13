Left Menu

Cong presidential race: Gehlot hopes for Kharge's win

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed hope that voters in the elections to the post of the Congress president will vote for senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who he said has a connect with party leaders and workers.The voting for the post of the Congress president is scheduled for October 17 and the counting will take place on October 19.

The voting for the post of the Congress president is scheduled for October 17 and the counting will take place on October 19. Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are contesting for the post. Kharge has a connection with party workers and leaders, and can hold dialogue with all opposition parties, which is needed today, Gehlot said in a video message on his Twitter account. ''I hope all delegates will help Mallikarjun Kharge succeed with a huge majority,'' he said.

Gehlot also added that the Congress will revive and emerge as a strong opposition party.

He said Kharge is the party's experienced leader, who won nine assembly elections and two Lok Sabha polls, and was the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

