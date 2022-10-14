Left Menu

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee plans vote on whether to subpoena Trump

It was a premeditated plan by the president to declare victory no matter what the actual result was," Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren said. The meeting followed eight hearings earlier this year and one in July 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2022 00:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 00:13 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol plans to vote at a meeting on Thursday on whether to subpoena former President Donald Trump. A source familiar with the matter said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been alerted to the panel's plan to hold the vote.

Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House select committee, announced that Thursday's gathering would be a business meeting, not a hearing, which would allow the panel to vote on whether to recommend further investigative action rather than just present evidence. During the meeting, committee members argued that the Republican former President Trump planned to deny his election defeat in advance and followed through even as close advisers told him he had lost.

NBC News had initially reported that the committee planned to vote to subpoena Trump during the meeting. A committee spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. "We now know more about President Trump's intention for election night. The evidence shows that his false victory speech was planned well in advance before any vote had been counted. It was a premeditated plan by the president to declare victory no matter what the actual result was," Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren said.

The meeting followed eight hearings earlier this year and one in July 2021. There were no live witnesses, but the panel aired videotaped testimony from earlier interviews. It could be the committee's last public session before releasing its final report, expected before the Nov. 8 midterm elections that will determine whether President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats or Trump's Republicans control Congress.

