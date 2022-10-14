U.S. House Jan. 6 committee plans vote on whether to subpoena Trump

The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol plans to vote on Thursday on whether to subpoena former President Donald Trump. A source familiar with the matter said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been alerted to the panel's plan to hold the vote.

The hearing opened with the committee showing evidence that Trump planned to deny his 2020 election defeat in advance and followed through even as close advisers told him he had lost. "We now know more about President Trump's intention for election night. The evidence shows that his false victory speech was planned well in advance before any vote had been counted. It was a premeditated plan by the president to declare victory no matter what the actual result was," Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren said.

NBC News first reported that the committee planned to vote to subpoena Trump during the meeting. A committee spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. Federal law says that failure to comply with a congressional subpoena for testimony or documents is a misdemeanor, punishable by one to 12 months imprisonment. If the select committee recommends a subpoena that is ignored, the full House must vote on whether to make a referral to the Department of Justice, which has the authority to decide whether to bring charges.

The meeting followed eight hearings earlier this year and one in July 2021. There were no live witnesses on Thursday, but the panel aired videotaped testimony from earlier interviews to build a case that Trump's efforts to overturn his November 2020 presidential election defeat constituted illegal conduct, far beyond normal politics. It could be the committee's last public session before releasing its final report, expected before the Nov. 8 midterm elections that will determine whether President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats or Trump's Republicans control Congress.

Representative Liz Cheney, the panel's Republican vice chairperson, said the panel might ultimately decide to make a series of criminal referrals to the Department of Justice. She said Trump "had a pre-meditated plan" to declare that the election was fraudulent.

The House select committee has been investigating the attack on the Capitol, which left more than 140 police officers injured and led to several deaths, for more than a year, interviewing over 1,000 witnesses. "This investigation is not about politics. It's not about party. It's about the facts, plain and simple," said Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, chairperson of the committee.

PUBLIC OPINION The hearings held this year may have convinced some Republicans that Trump bears some responsibility for the riot. A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that in early June, about a third of Republicans said Trump was at least partly responsible for the deadly attack. By late July, the share of Republicans with that view had risen to two in five.

A two-day Reuters/Ipsos poll concluded on Wednesday showed two in five Republicans still view Trump as at least partly responsible for the attack. Previous hearings focused on Trump's inaction before and during the storming of the Capitol, the former president's pressure on Vice President Mike Pence to deny Biden's victory, militias whose members participated in the attack, and Trump's interactions with close advisers questioning his false allegations of massive voter fraud.

Committee members said Trump incited the attack by refusing to admit he lost the election and through his comments, including a December tweet calling on supporters to flock to Washington on Jan. 6, saying, "Be there, will be wild." The one-time reality television star denies wrongdoing, hinting he will seek the White House again in 2024. He regularly holds rallies where he continues to claim falsely that he lost the election because of widespread fraud.

Trump and his supporters - including many Republicans in Congress - dismiss the Jan. 6 panel as a political witch hunt, while the panel's backers say it is a necessary probe into a violent threat against democracy. More than 880 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, with more than 400 guilty pleas so far.

