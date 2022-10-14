Left Menu

U.S. lawmakers made urgent pleas for help during Jan. 6 riot, video shows

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other top lawmakers urgently dialed military officials and White House staff seeking help during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters, video shown on Thursday revealed. At what is likely its last hearing on the deadly attack, the House of Representatives Select Committee aired the previously unseen video that showed the fear gripping the Capitol as rioters stormed the building.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2022 01:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 01:33 IST
U.S. lawmakers made urgent pleas for help during Jan. 6 riot, video shows

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other top lawmakers urgently dialed military officials and White House staff seeking help during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters, video shown on Thursday revealed.

At what is likely its last hearing on the deadly attack, the House of Representatives Select Committee aired the previously unseen video that showed the fear gripping the Capitol as rioters stormed the building. Video showed Pelosi and Schumer, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell, and Republican Senator John Thune calling the Department of Defense asking for military backup to help clear the Capitol complex.

Pelosi and Schumer also called acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen. Rioters were breaking windows and ransacking their offices "and all the rest of that - that's nothing," Pelosi said on the call, the footage showed.

"The concerns we have about personal safety just transcend everything. But the fact is on any given day they're breaking the law in many different ways. And quite frankly, much of it at the instigation of the president of the United States." "Why don't you get the president to tell them to leave the Capitol, Mr. Attorney General, in your law enforcement responsibility?" Schumer said on the call. "A public statement: they should all leave."

The footage also showed Pelosi and top House Democrats being told that members of the House were pulling on gas masks. Upon hearing this, Pelosi silently looked at House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn. "Can you believe it?" she asked, turning to someone off screen.

She was also shown talking to Ralph Northam, then governor of Virginia, asking what military aid his state was able to send and whether he was able to send police without permission from the federal government. In the video, she said she planned to call Larry Hogan, governor of Maryland, about sending the National Guard from his state. Maryland and Virginia border Washington, DC. The hearing room fell silent while the footage was being shown. Many of those present - including reporters and congressional staff - were in the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply chain

U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022