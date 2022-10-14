U.S. welcomes end of Iraq deadlock after parliament elects new president, PM named
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2022 03:20 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 03:20 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States said it welcomed the end of a deadlock in Iraq as its parliament on Thursday elected Kurdish politician Abdul Latif Rashid as president, who then immediately named Mohammed Shia al-Sudani prime minister-designate.
"The United States urges all parties to refrain from violence and to resolve differences amicably and peacefully through the political process," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohammed Shia al-Sudani
- Kurdish
- U.S.
- Iraq
- The United States
- State Department
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Airlines cancel 2,000 U.S. flights for Thursday
U.S. NHC says Ian now a Category 3 hurricane
Japan, U.S., South Korea to conduct joint navy drills on Friday - Japan MSDF
U.S. VP Harris to slam North Korea missile test, visit DMZ
U.S. says it has agreed Pacific Islands partnership, offering 'big dollar' aid