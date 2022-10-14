U.S. welcomes end of Iraq deadlock after parliament elects new president, PM named

The United States said it welcomed the end of a deadlock in Iraq as its parliament on Thursday elected Kurdish politician Abdul Latif Rashid as president, who then immediately named Mohammed Shia al-Sudani prime minister-designate.

"The United States urges all parties to refrain from violence and to resolve differences amicably and peacefully through the political process," the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

