LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Mexican Deputy Economy Minister asked to resign -source

The latest in Latin American politics today: Mexican Deputy Economy Minister asked to resign -source

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's Deputy Economy Minister Luz Maria de la Mora was asked to resign on Thursday, a government source said, just one week after the country's former Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier announced she was leaving her post. The consecutive departures mean Mexico will have lost both its main negotiators as the government scrambles to head off a major dispute over energy with the United States and Canada.

Mexico Congress gives final approval to extend military power MEXICO CITY - Congress gave final approval to extend the role of the armed forces in public security tasks until 2028, having previously been due to expire in 2024.

This move is seen by critics as another step in the militarization of the country. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promised to return the military to their barracks while running for office in 2018, but later said he had changed his mind, arguing a need to tackle organized crime.

Brazil's antitrust watchdog launches probe into polling firms SAO PAULO - Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade has launched a probe into polling firms after they underestimated support for President Jair Bolsonaro in this month's elections, accusing pollsters of an "orchestrated action... to jointly manipulate the market."

Some surveys suggested rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva could reach the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff. However, Lula's lead over Bolsonaro was just over 5 percentage points. The investigation was ordered by Cade's chief, Alexandre Cordeiro Macedo, who is an ally of Bolsonaro's government.

The latest polls for the upcoming runoff put Lula ahead, though to varying degrees. Haitians hit by U.S. visa sanctions in gang crackdown

PORT-AU-PRINCE/UNITED NATIONS - The United States has imposed visa sanctions on 11 individuals, Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols said during a visit to Haiti, a day after the State Department said it was taking on those who support Haitian gangs. The U.N Security Council is also considering creating a sanctions regime to impose an asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo on anyone who threatens Haiti's peace, security or stability, according to a draft resolution seen by Reuters.

Lula plans broad Brazil consumer debt renegotiation, adviser says BRASILIA - Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has proposed a broad consumer debt renegotiation program backed by a government guarantees, aimed at relief for lower-income families, if he wins an Oct. 30 runoff election, a senior adviser said.

Economist Guilherme Mello, who is advising Lula's Workers Party, told Reuters the government would partially guarantee renegotiations of up to 95 billion reais ($18.2 billion) of non-bank debts such as power, water, retail and phone bills, for consumers earning up to 3,600 reais ($677) per month. U.S. to expel Venezuelan migrants to Mexico under joint plan

MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON - U.S. and Mexican officials have agreed to a plan to curb rising numbers of Venezuelans crossing their shared border that will enable the United States to expel Venezuelans to Mexico while also granting humanitarian access. The latest scheme to contain illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border was announced Wednesday; less than a month before U.S. midterm elections that threaten to deprive Democratic President Joe Biden of his control of Congress.

Argentina's Massa says will meet with Paris Club for debt talks WASHINGTON - Argentina's economy minister Sergio Massa has said that he will meet Paris Club officials on Oct. 27 and 28 in France to wrap up negotiations over $2 billion in debt that the country owes to the creditor group.

Talks will include the repayment schedule and the interest rate for the loan from the creditors which include the governments of the United States, Germany and Italy. The Paris Club last year gave Argentina more time to repay the debt, which allowed Buenos Aires time to negotiate a revamp of its IMF program. (Compiled by Steven Grattan and Isabel Woodford; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

