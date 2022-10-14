Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 10:32 IST
EC likely to announce poll schedule for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Election Commission is likely to announce schedule for assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

The poll body has convened a press conference at 3 pm but has not yet announced the reason.

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18 next year while that of Himachal Pradesh on January 8, 2023. The Commission had recently visited the two states to take stock of poll preparedness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

