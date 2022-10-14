EC likely to announce poll schedule for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 10:32 IST
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission is likely to announce schedule for assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh on Friday.
The poll body has convened a press conference at 3 pm but has not yet announced the reason.
The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18 next year while that of Himachal Pradesh on January 8, 2023. The Commission had recently visited the two states to take stock of poll preparedness.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Gujarat Assembly
- The Election Commission
- Commission
- Himachal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi to embark on 2-day visit to Gujarat from today
PM Modi's packed 2-day visit to home state Gujarat from today; See itinerary here
PM Modi begins two-day visit to Gujarat, holds roadshow in Surat
Gujarat: PM Modi inaugurates regional science centre in Bhavnagar, holds roadshow
Gujarat favourite Elavenil Valarivan wants to showcase consistency on National Games debut