UK trade department minister: "Truss has my confidence"

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-10-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 12:03 IST
Greg Hands Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain's trade department minister Greg Hands on Friday backed Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, and called for the Conservative Party to unite when asked about media reports on plans to replace her. "I am dealing with the situation that we are in which is that Liz Truss is our prime minister, she has my confidence," he told Sky News.

"She should have the confidence of all Conservative MPs, the whole Conservative Party and actually deserves the confidence of the country as we go into quite difficult economic times." "We need to get behind our Prime Minister as a party and show Liz Truss the confidence that she deserves, and Kwasi Kwarteng, to make these difficult decisions going forward," said Hands.

His comments come as Kwarteng is headed to London earlier than planned from a trip to Washington following reports that the government could be reversing some parts of his mini-budget, which was laid out late last month and has since caused chaos in financial markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

