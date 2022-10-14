Maha: BJP fields Murji Patel as its candidate for Andheri East Assembly bypoll

Left Menu

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has fielded Murji Patel as its candidate for the November 3 Andheri East Assembly by-election.He is the joint candidate of the BJP and the Shiv Sena faction headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He is the joint candidate of the BJP and the Shiv Sena faction headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Patel is set to file his nomination papers on Friday, the last day of doing so.

''I am a worker of the BJP and do what the party asks me to do,'' Patel said ahead of filing of the nomination papers here. He was accompanied by the BJP's Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar and MLA Nitesh Rane. Deepak Kesarkar, minister and spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde camp of the Shiv Sena, was also present. On Thursday, Kesarkar had said that the BJP and the 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' headed by CM Shinde would field a joint candidate for the Assembly bypoll.

From the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, Rutuja Latke is set to file her nomination paper. The death of her husband and sitting MLA Ramesh Latke earlier this year necessitated the by-election.

