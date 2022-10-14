Swedish Moderates party leader strikes deal to form minority government
Updated: 14-10-2022
- Sweden
The leader of Sweden's Moderates party, Ulf Kristersson, said on Friday he had agreed a deal with the Christian Democrats and the Liberals to form a minority coalition government after the right-wing bloc won a majority in last month's election.
Sweden's largest right-wing party, the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, will not be part of the government but has agreed to support its formation, marking the first time the nationalist group will have direct influence on policy.
