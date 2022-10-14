Left Menu

HP: Congress' Priyanka Gandhi pays obeisance at Shoolini temple, to address rally in Solan

AICC General Secretary Vadra will shortly address the Parivartan Pratigya Rally at Thodo Maidan in Solan and formally launch the Congress election campaign in the hill state. Her rally is being held a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two rallies in Una and Chamba.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday paid obeisance at the Maa Shoolini Temple in Solan district in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh. AICC General Secretary Vadra will shortly address the 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' at Thodo Maidan in Solan and formally launch the Congress' election campaign in the hill state. Assembly polls in the state are likely to be held later this year. Her rally is being held a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two rallies in Una and Chamba. Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects, including flagging off India's fourth Vande Bharat Express from Una.

