Left Menu

Bihar: IT conducts raid at premises of JD(U) chief Lalan Singh's close aide in Patna

The Income Tax (IT) department on Friday conducted raids at multiple locations in Bihar's Patna, including the Shivpuri, Patel Nagar, and Boring Road premises of builder Gabbu Singh.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 14-10-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 13:59 IST
Bihar: IT conducts raid at premises of JD(U) chief Lalan Singh's close aide in Patna
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax (IT) department on Friday conducted raids at multiple locations in Bihar's Patna, including the Shivpuri, Patel Nagar, and Boring Road premises of builder Gabbu Singh. Builder Gabbu Singh is a close aide of the national president of Janata Dal (United) Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh.

Details in this matter are awaited as the IT raids are currently underway. The development has come months after JDU chief Nitish Kumar broke the party's alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party and joined hands with the opposition to form a "Mahagathbandhan" alliance in the state and took oath as Bihar CM for the eighth time.

It was in 2020 when the BJP-JDU won the election in alliance with each other in Bihar and Nitish Kumar was made the chief minister despite BJP being the single largest party. In less than two years' time, Nitish Kumar flipped his choices and in a surprise move went on to stitch an alliance with RJD and Congress to form a 'Grand Alliance' government in Bihar.

The political scenario in the state has changed since Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with BJP and staked a claim to form a government with RJD. Nitish Kumar had broken away from the BJP and formed a government with the RJD and other parties earlier this month. The Chief Minister and his deputy - RJD's Tejashwi Yadav - took oath on August 10.

The Bihar Grand Alliance has a combined strength of 163. Its effective strength climbed to 164 after Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh extended support to Nitish Kumar. The Grand alliance Bihar government comprises JD(U), RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M) and has a combined strength of more than 160 in the 243-strong House. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022