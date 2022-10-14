Left Menu

Maha Cong chief Nana Patole urges party workers to make Bharat Jodo Yatra a grand success

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole urged party workers to make party leader Rahul Gandhis Bharat Jodo Yatra a grand success in Maharashtra.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 14-10-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 14:15 IST
Maha Cong chief Nana Patole urges party workers to make Bharat Jodo Yatra a grand success
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole urged party workers to make party leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra a grand success in Maharashtra. Speaking at a gathering at Vasai in Palghar district on Thursday, Patole appealed to Congress workers and local leaders to come out in the open and tell people about the government's failures, and convert the Bharat Jodo Yatra into a mass movement.

Over the last one month, the Congress has embarked on a 3,570 km journey across the 12 states of the country eyeing a political and electoral revival. The state Congress chief said whenever party leader Rahul Gandhi travels to one place during the yatra, local leaders and workers in other districts should simultaneously take out marches in their respective areas and tell people about the government's failures.

''The government sitting in Delhi has triggered price rise and unemployment and forced farmers to commit suicide,'' Patole said, terming the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as Gabbar Singh Tax due to the fear attached to it.

The Congress leader further alleged that the Maharashtra chief minister and his deputy were not running the government in the state, but it is being run from Delhi.

Speaking about the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, Patole claimed that while the lions share was in Gujarat, the neighbouring state had invested a very small amount in it.

''Citizens need to be alert, or else their land will be grabbed for the project without due compensation. We will not allow the land of tribals and non-tribals in Palghar to be looted,'' he said, offering to participate in a non-violent agitation over land acquisition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022