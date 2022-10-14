Cong will restore old pension scheme if voted to power in Himachal: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday promised to restore the old pension scheme for government employees in Himachal Pradesh if her party was voted to power in the Assembly elections.

AICC general secretary Vadra said this at the 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally' held at Thodo Maidan in Himachal Pradesh's Solan.

She said the decision to restore the old pension scheme and provide one lakh jobs to unemployed youth would be taken in the first cabinet meeting if the Congress was voted to power in the state.

Earlier, Gandhi paid obeisance at the Maa Shoolini Temple in Solan before formally launching the Congress' election campaign in the hill state.

She also released the party's election theme song on the occasion.

Gandhi's rally comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two rallies in Una and Chamba. Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects, including flagging off India's fourth Vande Bharat Express from Una.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri, the party's election campaign committee chairperson Sukhvinder Sukhu and senior leader Rajeev Shukla also spoke on this occasion.

