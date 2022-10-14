Swedish parliament to vote on proposed right-wing government
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 14-10-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 15:28 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Sweden's parliament will hold a vote on Monday on the proposed formation of a minority government led by Moderates party leader Ulf Kristersson, parliament's speaker Andreas Norlen told a news conference on Friday.
Kristersson earlier on Friday said he had secured support from a majority of parliamentarians for the formation of a minority cabinet, including from the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats who will not be in government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andreas Norlen
- Democrats
- Sweden
- Ulf Kristersson
Advertisement