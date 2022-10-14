Left Menu

Italy's Chamber of Deputies picks far-righter Fontana as speaker

Lorenzo Fontana, who is known for his socially conservative, pro-Russia, anti-gay and eurosceptic positions, was elected with an absolute majority in the 400-seat chamber. The alliance led by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy group has been struggling to agree over cabinet posts ever since it easily won the Sept.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 14-10-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 15:36 IST
Italy's Chamber of Deputies picks far-righter Fontana as speaker
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

A senior member of Matteo Salvini's far-right League party was elected speaker of the lower house Chamber of Deputies on Friday, clearing the way for the formation of Italy's new government following last month's general election. Lorenzo Fontana, who is known for his socially conservative, pro-Russia, anti-gay and eurosceptic positions, was elected with an absolute majority in the 400-seat chamber.

The alliance led by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy group has been struggling to agree over cabinet posts ever since it easily won the Sept. 25 election, and failed its first public test of unity in a Senate leadership vote on Thursday. Ignazio La Russa of the Brothers of Italy was elected head of the upper chamber, despite a mutiny from Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, which is unhappy with the cabinet posts it has been offered in the new government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022