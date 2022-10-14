Italy's Chamber of Deputies picks far-righter Fontana as speaker

A senior member of Matteo Salvini's far-right League party was elected speaker of the lower house Chamber of Deputies on Friday, clearing the way for the formation of Italy's new government following last month's general election. Lorenzo Fontana, who is known for his socially conservative, pro-Russia, anti-gay and eurosceptic positions, was elected with an absolute majority in the 400-seat chamber.

The alliance led by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy group has been struggling to agree over cabinet posts ever since it easily won the Sept. 25 election, and failed its first public test of unity in a Senate leadership vote on Thursday. Ignazio La Russa of the Brothers of Italy was elected head of the upper chamber, despite a mutiny from Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, which is unhappy with the cabinet posts it has been offered in the new government.

