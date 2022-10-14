Left Menu

PM Modi will have to answer questions on inflation, unemployment: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday sought to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi why inflation and unemployment were at a high and said the government will have to answer these questions.Why is inflation at a 35-year HIGH Bharat Jodo Yatra will keep asking you these questions and more, Prime Minister.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 15:42 IST
PM Modi will have to answer questions on inflation, unemployment: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday sought to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi why inflation and unemployment were at a high and said the government will have to answer these questions.

''Why is inflation at a 35-year HIGH? Why is unemployment at a 45-year HIGH? Why are 'Parathas' being taxed at 18% GST? Why are farm tractors being taxed at 12% GST? ''Bharat Jodo Yatra will keep asking you these questions and more, Prime Minister. You will have to answer,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

The Congress leader is currently in Karnataka as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra being taken out from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to highlight issues such as corruption, price rise, and unemployment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022