Italy's Salvini: League will nominate Giorgetti if asked to lead economy ministry
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 14-10-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 15:52 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Giancarlo Giorgetti will be the League's candidate if the party is asked to take charge of the economy ministry in Italy's next government, League leader Matteo Salvini said on Friday.
Giorgetti, the outgoing industry minister in Mario Draghi's national unity government, is considered one of the League's most moderate, pro-European figures.
