UK's Liz Truss to keep planned cuts to national insurance, income tax - Telegraph
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-10-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 16:04 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss will keep her planned cut to payroll tax, known as National Insurance, and 1 pence income tax basic rate cut, the Daily Telegraph reported on Friday.
Truss will hold a press conference later today.
