Have enough members to get at least 15 MLAs elected in Maha, says Banjara community group chief
The chief of an outfit fighting for rights of the Banjaras on Friday said the community has enough numbers to get at least 15 legislators elected to the Maharashtra Assembly and sought that the state government accept some demands that would improve their economic condition.
The community has around 10 lakh members in Mumbai and Thane region, while the overall number in Maharashtra was between three to four crore, Shankar Pawar, president of All India Banjara Seva Sangh said here at a press conference.
''We have enough voter strength to get at least 15 legislators elected to the Maharashtra Assembly. We are confident with the change in power in the state, our long pending demands for a Banjara Bhavan, educational and economic development will be looked into,'' he said.
He also said his outfit will organise a public felicitation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday.
