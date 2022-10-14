UK's Kwarteng arrives at PM Truss's Downing St office
British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng has reached Prime Minister Liz Truss's Downing Street office, according to a Reuters photographer, amid reports on Friday that the government will roll back planned tax cuts and Kwarteng could be sacked.
Kwarteng entered No. 10 Downing Street in London through a back entrance rather than through the well-recognised black front door, the Reuters photographer said. Truss is due to hold a news conference later on Friday.
A government spokesperson declined comment on a report that Kwarteng would be sacked.
