Gujarat poll dates not out along with HP to give PM more time for mega promises, inaugurations: Cong
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Friday alleged that dates for Gujarat assembly polls were not announced along with Himachal Pradesh so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets more time to make ''mega promises and inaugurations''.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said his party is not surprised over the development after the Election Commission announced poll dates only for the hill state and not for Gujarat.
''Obviously, this has been done to give more time to the PM to make some mega promises and carry out more inaugurations. Not at all surprising,'' Ramesh said.
Earlier in the day, the Election Commission announced that elections to the Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12.
On not announcing the dates for Gujarat assembly polls, it said various factors, including convention, gap in qualifying dates, and weather had been considered before taking a decision.
The poll panel also said announcement of multiple state elections leads to longer wait in declaration of results.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Election Commission
- Jairam Ramesh
- Ramesh
- Narendra Modi
- Congress
- Himachal
ALSO READ
BJP, Election Commission together snatched power from Samajwadi Party: Akhilesh
Bharat Jodo Yatra: A new Rahul Gandhi & Congress have emerged, says Jairam Ramesh
Withdrawal date not over, don't know if there will be Cong prez poll on Oct 17: Jairam Ramesh
Jairam Ramesh highlights party consensus, says Congress only party to have system for president elections
Ajay Bhadoo appointed as Deputy Election Commissioner of Election Commission of India