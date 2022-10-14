U'Khand: Former minister and BJP leader Phonia passes away

Left Menu

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-10-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 17:11 IST
Senior BJP leader and former minister Kedar Singh Phonia died here on Friday following a prolonged illness. He was 92. Phonia was tourism minister in Kalyan Singh government in undivided Uttar Pradesh. He was also a minister in the interim government in Uttarakhand after its creation in 2000.

Phonia is credited with bringing famous skiing destination Auli in Chamoli district on the international tourism map.

He had been instrumental in the construction of Joshimath-Auli ropeway.

He represented the Badrinath seat in Uttarakhand assembly from 2007-2012.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled his death in a tweet describing it as a big loss.

''It is very sad to hear about Phonia's demise. I pray for peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear the loss,'' Dhami said in his tweet. Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri also condoled Phonia's demise in a tweet.

