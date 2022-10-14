Left Menu

Media: UK Treasury chief out as prime minister plans U-turn

It comes after a month in the job - and three weeks after he announced a tax-cutting mini budget that sent the pound plunging to record lows against the dollar.On Thursday Kwarteng denied he was about to lose his job, saying Im not going anywhere. Truss is due to hold a news conference later Friday.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 17:28 IST
Media: UK Treasury chief out as prime minister plans U-turn
Kwasi Kwarteng Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British media say Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng has left the government, ahead of an announcement by Prime Minister Liz Truss on changes to an economic package that sparked market turmoil.

The BBC and Sky News reported Kwarteng's departure on Friday. It comes after a month in the job - and three weeks after he announced a tax-cutting "mini budget" that sent the pound plunging to record lows against the dollar.

On Thursday Kwarteng denied he was about to lose his job, saying "I'm not going anywhere." Truss is due to hold a news conference later Friday. She is under intense pressure to scrap some of the 43 billion pounds ($48 billion) in unfunded tax cuts that roiled financial markets and led the Bank of England to step in to prevent a wider economic crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022