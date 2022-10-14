Jeremy Hunt could become next UK finance minister - Times
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-10-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 17:33 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Former British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt will succeed Kwasi Kwarteng as the new finance minister, a reporter for the Times said on Friday, following media reports that Kwarteng has been sacked.
"Multiple sources are now telling me that Jeremy Hunt will be the new chancellor, although I’ve not had official confirmation yet," Steven Swinford, Political Editor at the Times newspaper, said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kwasi Kwarteng
- Kwarteng
- Jeremy Hunt
- Times
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NEWSMAKER-Challenging 'orthodoxy,' Kwarteng clings on after UK market rout
UK's Truss and Kwarteng to meet budget forecasters on Friday
UK's Kwarteng: Mini budget was essential in resetting debate around growth
Sterling slips after Truss, Kwarteng meet fiscal watchdog
Truss, Kwarteng to meet UK fiscal watchdog in effort to calm markets