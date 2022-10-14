Left Menu

Jeremy Hunt could become next UK finance minister - Times

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-10-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 17:33 IST
Jeremy Hunt could become next UK finance minister - Times
Former British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt will succeed Kwasi Kwarteng as the new finance minister, a reporter for the Times said on Friday, following media reports that Kwarteng has been sacked.

"Multiple sources are now telling me that Jeremy Hunt will be the new chancellor, although I’ve not had official confirmation yet," Steven Swinford, Political Editor at the Times newspaper, said on Twitter.

