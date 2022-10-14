Left Menu

UK finance minister Kwarteng confirms he has been sacked

(Adds quotes) LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed on Friday he had been sacked by Prime Minister Liz Truss, becoming the third chancellor to leave the government this year. The Medium-Term Fiscal Plan is crucial to this end, and I look forward to supporting you and my successor to achieve that from the backbenches," Kwarteng said.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 17:48 IST
UK finance minister Kwarteng confirms he has been sacked

(Adds quotes) LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) -

British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed on Friday he had been sacked by Prime Minister Liz Truss, becoming the third chancellor to leave the government this year. "You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted," Kwarteng said in a letter to Truss, which he published on Twitter.

His removal comes after media reported he was being sacked before a news conference by Truss when she is expected to scrap parts of their economic package in a bid to survive the market and political turmoil gripping the country. "It is important now as we move forward to emphasise your government's commitment to fiscal discipline. The Medium-Term Fiscal Plan is crucial to this end, and I look forward to supporting you and my successor to achieve that from the backbenches," Kwarteng said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022