Jeremy Hunt is Britain's new finance minister - Times

Former British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt is the country's new finance minister, the Times reported on Friday, after Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked from the role by Prime Minister Liz Truss.

"Jeremy Hunt is the new chancellor," Times Political Editor Steven Swinford said on Twitter. "He'll be announced shortly at Liz Truss's press conference."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)