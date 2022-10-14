Jeremy Hunt is Britain's new finance minister - Times
Former British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt is the country's new finance minister, the Times reported on Friday, after Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked from the role by Prime Minister Liz Truss.
"Jeremy Hunt is the new chancellor," Times Political Editor Steven Swinford said on Twitter. "He'll be announced shortly at Liz Truss's press conference."
