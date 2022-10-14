UK treasury minister Philp to be replaced by Edward Argar - Times
Chris Philp is no longer Britain's Chief Secretary to the Treasury and will be replaced by lawmaker Edward Argar, the Times newspaper's Political Editor said on Friday, after Kwasi Kwarteng stepped down as finance minister.
Argar is currently minister for the Cabinet Office. The chief secretary is the Treasury's second most important job and includes management of public spending.
