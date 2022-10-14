UK's Truss tells Kwarteng: 'You have put the national interest first'

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Friday that Kwasi Kwarteng had put the national interest first by resigning as finance minister after less than six weeks in the job.

"I deeply respect the decision you have taken today. You have put the national interest first," Truss said in a letter to Kwarteng. "I know that you will continue to support the mission that we share to deliver a low tax, high wage, high growth economy."

