Putin: Ukraine grain deal corridors should be closed if used for "acts of terror"
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 18:23 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that humanitarian corridors for Ukrainian grain should be closed if it emerged that they were being used for what he called "acts of terror".
Russia has been increasingly critical in recent months of a Turkish-brokered deal that it signed in July to unblock food exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, which Russia had blockaded.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkish singer Melek Mosso chops off hair to show support to anti-hijab protests in Iran
Ukrainian activist among winners of Alternative Nobel
Putin to annex four Ukrainian territories to Russia
Putin to annex four Ukrainian territories in Kremlin ceremony on Friday
PFI maintaining close ties with radical Turkish group which provides arms to Syrian jihadists