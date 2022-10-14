Putin: Ukraine grain deal corridors should be closed if used for "acts of terror"

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that humanitarian corridors for Ukrainian grain should be closed if it emerged that they were being used for what he called "acts of terror".

Russia has been increasingly critical in recent months of a Turkish-brokered deal that it signed in July to unblock food exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, which Russia had blockaded.

