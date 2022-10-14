Left Menu

Haryana: Cong, INLD candidates file papers for Adampur bypolls

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 18:28 IST
Haryana: Cong, INLD candidates file papers for Adampur bypolls
  • Country:
  • India

Congress candidate Jai Prakash and Indian National Lok Dal's Kurda Ram Numberdar on Friday filed their papers for the November 3 bypolls to the Adampur Assembly segment.

Friday was the last date for the filing of the papers.

Former Union minister Jai Prakash, a three-time MP and two-time MLA, was accompanied by senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state party chief Udai Bhan.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president O P Chautala and senior party leader Abhay Singh Chautala were present at the time of filing of papers by Numberdar.

Claiming that the Congress candidate will win the contest, Hooda and Bhan told reporters that Adampur has been a party stronghold. People of the state are upset due to wrong policies of the BJP and they will teach them a lesson in the bypolls, they claimed.

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala said people of Adampur are looking for a change.

The BJP has fielded Bhavya Bishnoi, who recently quit the Congress and joined the outfit along with his father Kuldeep Bishnoi, while AAP has fielded Satender Singh as their candidates for the bypolls.

The byelections were necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA from the seat in August and later joined the BJP.

After scrutiny of nomination papers on October 15, nominations can be withdrawn till October 17. The voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on November 3 and the counting will take place on November 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022