Ex-DU Professor Saibaba suffered in jail for years due to UAPA, says Owaisi

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 18:31 IST
President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba suffered immensely in prison for years because of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and his loved ones had to watch helplessly, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Friday.

In a tweet, he said, "Prof Saibaba suffered immensely in prison for years because of UAPA & his loved ones had to watch helplessly. UAPA is a monster created by the collaboration of BJP & Congress. Its victims are mostly innocent Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis & dissenters.'' More than eight years after his arrest, the Bombay High Court today acquitted Saibaba in an alleged Maoist links case for want of valid sanction for prosecution under the UAPA.

Only three per cent of accused have been convicted under UAPA, but innocent people arrested under it remain in jail for years, Owaisi claimed in another tweet.

