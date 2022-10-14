US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say; U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump request over seized documents and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Alex Jones faces long odds hiding assets after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict, experts say

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has vowed to fight a nearly $1 billion defamation verdict against him, but experts say neither bankruptcy nor an appeal of a Connecticut jury's findings on Wednesday are likely to salvage his personal fortune and media empire. A jury in Waterbury, Connecticut, state court found Jones and the parent company of his Infowars website must pay $965 million to numerous families of the 20 children and six staff members slain at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012 for claiming they were actors who faked the tragedy as part of a government plot.

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump request over seized documents

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to have an independent arbiter vet classified documents that were seized by the FBI from his Florida home as part of his legal battle against investigators probing his handling of sensitive government records. The justices in a brief order denied Trump's Oct. 4 emergency request to lift a lower court's decision that prevented the arbiter from reviewing more than 100 documents marked as classified that were among the roughly 11,000 records seized at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach on Aug. 8.

Georgia U.S. Senate rivals Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock set for showdown

Republican Herschel Walker's bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia comes to a head on Friday when they meet for their sole televised debate in a contentious race that could help determine which party controls the Senate. The battle between Walker, a one-time football star and political novice backed by former President Donald Trump, and Warnock, a pastor at a historic Atlanta church who has served less than two years in the Senate, is one of the most closely watched contests in the Nov. 8 congressional elections.

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump

The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters voted unanimously on Thursday to subpoena the former president, a move that could lead to criminal charges if he does not comply. The House select committee's seven Democratic and two Republican members voted 9-0 in favor of issuing a subpoena for Trump to provide documents and testimony under oath in connection with the storming of the Capitol.

Suspect in deadly North Carolina shooting is 15 years old, police say

The suspect in the Raleigh, North Carolina, shooting that left five dead is a 15-year-old male, the city's police chief said on Friday, adding that he was in critical condition.

Biden heads to Oregon as Democratic hold on governorship threatened

U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Oregon on Friday to rally support for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, who is in danger of losing in a state where the last Republican to be elected governor was in 1982. The Oregon race pits Democrat Tina Kotek against Republican Christine Drazan and a strong independent candidate, Betsy Johnson, a former Democrat who is financially backed by Nike co-founder Phil Knight. All three women are former state legislators.

Florida jury spares Parkland school gunman from death penalty

A Florida jury on Thursday decided to spare Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who killed 17 people in 2018 at a high school in the city of Parkland, from the death penalty, instead calling for life in prison without the possibility of parole. Some family members of victims shook their heads in the Fort Lauderdale courtroom as the jury rejected the prosecution's request for the death penalty for Cruz in one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. Cruz, 24, showed little emotion while sitting at the defense lawyers' table attorney as the verdict was read.

U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy hospitalized 'as a precaution after not feeling well

U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, 82, was taken to a Washington area hospital "as a precaution" on Thursday after not feeling well at his home in Virginia, his office said. The Democrat from Vermont was expected to undergo tests and "remain overnight for observation," his office said in a written statement released shortly after 8 p.m. eastern time.

Trump created new company, possibly to offload assets, New York AG says

New York state Attorney General Letitia James said on Thursday that Donald Trump's family company created a new entity, "Trump Organization II LLC," in a possible attempt to offload assets before her civil fraud case against the former U.S. president and his family company goes to trial. Trump Organization II was registered in New York state on Sept. 21, the same day James accused the Trump Organization, Trump and three of his adult children of overvaluing their real estate assets and Trump's net worth.

Biden to sign order seeking new prescription drug cost savings - official

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday pushing federal officials to drive prescription drug costs down during a pre-election trip designed to promote Democrats' health policies, an official said. The order requires the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) to outline within 90 days how it will use new models of care and payment to cut drug costs, according to the White House official, who declined to be identified previewing the president's action.

