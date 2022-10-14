Putin says direct clash with NATO would lead to 'global catastrophe'
Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 18:40 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that any direct clash of NATO troops with Russia would lead to a "global catastrophe".
"I hope that those who are saying this are smart enough not to take such steps," Putin said at a news conference in the Kazakh capital Astana.
