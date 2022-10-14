Left Menu

Khamenei likens Iran to 'mighty tree' that cannot be uprooted by protesters

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 18:40 IST
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in comments responding to violent protests sweeping the nation for a fourth week, compared the Islamic Republic on Friday to a seedling that had grown into "a mighty tree" that could not be destroyed.

"That seedling is a mighty tree now and no one should dare think they can uproot it," Khamenei said in remarks broadcast on state TV.

