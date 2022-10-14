Khamenei likens Iran to 'mighty tree' that cannot be uprooted by protesters
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 18:40 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in comments responding to violent protests sweeping the nation for a fourth week, compared the Islamic Republic on Friday to a seedling that had grown into "a mighty tree" that could not be destroyed.
"That seedling is a mighty tree now and no one should dare think they can uproot it," Khamenei said in remarks broadcast on state TV.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
- Supreme
- Iran
- Khamenei
- Islamic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Wife of Supreme Court justice meets with U.S. Capitol riot committee
Supreme Court Collegium recommends transfer of 2 HC Chief Justices and 3 HC judges
Supreme Court reserves judgement on issue whether it can dissolve marriages
Supreme Court rejects plea seeking to correct emblem installed at Central Vista
Wife of Supreme Court justice meets with U.S. Capitol riot committee