Mexican president confirms change of deputy economy minister

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday a new deputy economy minister has been named, following reports that the incumbent, Luz Maria de la Mora, was stepping down.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador told reporters that the identity of the new economy ministry official would be revealed later on Friday. (Writing by Valentine Hilaire Editing by Dave Graham)

