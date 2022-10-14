Karnataka: MLA Harish Poonja's car waylaid near Mangaluru

Miscreants allegedly waylaid the car of Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja on Thursday. The incident took place at Farangipete, outskirts of Mangaluru around 11:30 pm on Thursday.

The miscreants reportedly followed the car of the MLA while he was returning home from Mangaluru. They also reportedly flashed swords after waylaid the car. Based on the complaint of the car driver, a case has been registered at Bantwal rural police station. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

