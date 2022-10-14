Left Menu

Mexico labor ministry official named new deputy economy minister

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 14-10-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 22:53 IST
Mexico's economy ministry said Friday that Alejandro Encinas Najera, a top labor ministry official, would become the country's new deputy economy minister.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador earlier on Friday confirmed the departure of Luz Maria de la Mora from the role.

