Mexico labor ministry official named new deputy economy minister
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 14-10-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 22:53 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico's economy ministry said Friday that Alejandro Encinas Najera, a top labor ministry official, would become the country's new deputy economy minister.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador earlier on Friday confirmed the departure of Luz Maria de la Mora from the role.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andres Manuel Lopez
- Mexico
- labor ministry
Advertisement