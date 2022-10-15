Left Menu

U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy discharged from hospital

He was discharged today and he and (wife) Marcelle plan to fly to Vermont on Saturday morning for a full schedule of planned events in the days ahead," the senator's communications director, David Carle, said in a written statement. Leahy, 82, was taken to the hospital on Thursday after not feeling well at his Virginia home.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2022 04:22 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 04:22 IST
U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy was released from a Washington-area hospital on Friday, one day after being admitted as a precaution when he wasn't feeling well, a spokesman said. "Senator Leahy spent an uneventful night in the hospital last night for tests and observation. He was discharged today and he and (wife) Marcelle plan to fly to Vermont on Saturday morning for a full schedule of planned events in the days ahead," the senator's communications director, David Carle, said in a written statement.

Leahy, 82, was taken to the hospital on Thursday after not feeling well at his Virginia home. A statement from his office described that visit as a precaution. Leahy underwent emergency hip surgery earlier this year after falling at home in June. His absence briefly deprived Democrats of their slim majority in the Senate.

Leahy, the longest-serving current U.S. Senator, announced last year that he would not seek re-election to the seat he has held since 1975. November's mid-term elections will determine his successor.

