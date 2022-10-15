Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 09:52 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to former president Kalam
A P J Abdul Kalam Image Credit: Wikimedia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former president A P J Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary.

''He is greatly admired for his contribution to our nation as a scientist and as a President who struck a chord with every section of society,'' Modi tweeted on Kalam's 91st birth anniversary.

One of India's leading scientists, Kalam wrote some bestselling books and was widely popular, especially among the younger generation, for his efforts to mentor them and hold frequent interactions with them across the country.

He was India's president between 2002-07 and considered a statesman. He was also called the ''People's President'' as the demands of the highest office did not dim his zeal to meet with people, especially, students, a habit he maintained after his tenure was over.

