Left Menu

Ground realities not visible from aerial surveys: Varun Gandhi's swipe at UP govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 10:35 IST
Ground realities not visible from aerial surveys: Varun Gandhi's swipe at UP govt
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at the Uttar Pradesh government for neither postponing the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) nor making ''adequate transport arrangements'' for students to reach exam centres in flood-affected areas of the state.

''Ground realities are perhaps not visible from aerial surveys,'' he said, in an apparent dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had recently surveyed the flood-hit areas.

The Pilibhit MP said the state is in the ''grip'' of floods and over 37 lakh students are out to take the PET exam.

For the students, reaching the examination centre is a bigger challenge than solving the question paper, he claimed.

Gandhi said the PET was neither postponed nor adequate arrangements were made for the students to reach exam centres despite constant demands from them.

He also posted pictures of railway stations and trains crowded with students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022