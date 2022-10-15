Left Menu

Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of country: PM Modi

PTI | Kevadia | Updated: 15-10-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 11:30 IST
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of country: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges faced by the people of the country.

In his video message aired at the inaugural session of the two-day ''All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries'' at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia near the 'Statue of Unity, Modi also said that laws should be written in a lucid manner and in regional languages so that the poorest of the poor can understand them. ''Delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges being faced by the people of our country,'' Modi said while also giving various suggestions to overcome the issue.

He said the specialty of Indian society is that for thousands of years while walking on the path of development it also carried out internal reforms.

''Our society voluntarily got rid of obsolete laws, bad customs and traditions, as we know that if they become stereotypes they pose a hindrance to progress,'' Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

