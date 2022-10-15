UK finance minister Hunt says he can change planned tax cuts
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-10-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 12:55 IST
New finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Saturday said he had been sanctioned by Prime Minister Liz Truss to make further changes to her government's fiscal plans following two major U-turns on her tax-cutting agenda already.
Asked on BBC radio if he had a clean slate and could change further elements of the tax cuts set out by his predecessor ahead of a medium term fiscal plan on Oct. 31, Hunt said: "Yes."
