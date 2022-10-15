Left Menu

UK finance minister Hunt says he can change planned tax cuts

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-10-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 12:55 IST
UK finance minister Hunt says he can change planned tax cuts
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

New finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Saturday said he had been sanctioned by Prime Minister Liz Truss to make further changes to her government's fiscal plans following two major U-turns on her tax-cutting agenda already.

Asked on BBC radio if he had a clean slate and could change further elements of the tax cuts set out by his predecessor ahead of a medium term fiscal plan on Oct. 31, Hunt said: "Yes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022