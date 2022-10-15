UK finance minister Hunt says he can change planned tax cuts

New finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Saturday said he had been sanctioned by Prime Minister Liz Truss to make further changes to her government's fiscal plans following two major U-turns on her tax-cutting agenda already.

Asked on BBC radio if he had a clean slate and could change further elements of the tax cuts set out by his predecessor ahead of a medium term fiscal plan on Oct. 31, Hunt said: "Yes."

