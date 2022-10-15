Wave of anxiety in J-K over attempt to manipulate electoral rolls: PAGD

Alleging an attempt at manipulation of the electoral rolls in the name of revision, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Saturday said it has created a wave of anxiety across Jammu and Kashmir and appealed to the people and political parties to raise their voice against it.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the alliance here, PAGD spokesperson and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami referred to the Jammu administration's now-withdrawn order on facilitating the registration of new voters who are from outside the Union territory and asked, ''What was the need?'' ''The process was started in the name of delimitation...but the attempt of manipulation in the name of revision of electoral rolls has created a wave of anxiety among the people in Jammu as well as in Kashmir,'' he said.

First, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer said about 25 lakh new voters will be added and even non-locals can register themselves as voters in the Union territory, but a few days later, the government clarified it was disinformation created by the media, Tarigami said.

''Then, at an all-party meeting, the Lieutenant Governor said it is a wrong perception. If it was the wrong perception then, what is it now? A deputy commissioner from Jammu comes out with an order,'' he said, referring to the order authorizing tehsildars to issue certificates of residence to those residing in the winter capital for more than one year to facilitate their entry in the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls.

The order was subsequently withdrawn.

The PAGD spokesman appealed to the people of the country, the Election Commission, and "those people who think it is necessary to keep the democracy alive" to read the order and understand its implications.

''We do not know who violates the electoral process and who tramples the authority of the Election Commission. We do not know in whose direction is this being done? We are not told why it is being done. But, the next day, the press is told verbally that it has been revoked...Except for the BJP, all the parties have termed it murder of democratic rights," he said.

Tarigami appealed to the people and parties to raise their voices and seek their rights within the ambit of the Constitution.

