Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress slams RSS-BJP

PTI | Bellary | Updated: 15-10-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 15:26 IST
Image Credit: ANI
The Congress party on Saturday slammed the BJP-led governments at the Centre and state and the ruling party's parent outfit the RSS and alleged that the nation is facing challenges from fascist forces.

Addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra here, Congress leader Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the nation is facing challenges from ''fascist'' forces.

Condemning what he called the ''communal forces,'' Gehlot claimed that people are suffering due to unemployment and price rise.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the BJP and RSS for ''disturbing peace'' in the country by indulging in ''communal'' politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

