Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress slams RSS-BJP
- Country:
- India
The Congress party on Saturday slammed the BJP-led governments at the Centre and state and the ruling party's parent outfit the RSS and alleged that the nation is facing challenges from fascist forces.
Addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra here, Congress leader Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the nation is facing challenges from ''fascist'' forces.
Condemning what he called the ''communal forces,'' Gehlot claimed that people are suffering due to unemployment and price rise.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the BJP and RSS for ''disturbing peace'' in the country by indulging in ''communal'' politics.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan Chief
- Ashok Gehlot
- Karnataka
- Congress
- Siddaramaiah
ALSO READ
Providing international-level facilities to sportspersons priority of Rajasthan govt: CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan has become an emerging hub for MSMEs: Ashok Gehlot
Be it Adani, Ambani or Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, we will welcome all. We want employment and investment: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.
Rajasthan govt's policies are investor-friendly, says CM Ashok Gehlot
BJP slams Ashok Gehlot govt over poor law and order situation