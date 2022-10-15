Left Menu

China says it reserves right to use force over Taiwan

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-10-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 15:55 IST
Representativbe Iamge Image Credit: ANI
  • China

China reserves the right to use force over Taiwan as a last resort in compelling circumstances, though peaceful reunification is its first choice, a Communist Party spokesman said on Saturday.

Reunification of China and Taiwan meets the interests of all, including Taiwan compatriots, Sun Yeli told a news conference in Beijing.

President Xi Jinping is poised to win a third five-year term as general secretary of the ruling party, the most powerful job in the country, at the congress to be held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for a week starting on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

