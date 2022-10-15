Two Telangana Cong leaders join TRS ahead of Munugode bypoll
- Country:
- India
In a setback to Congress ahead of the crucial Munugode assembly bypoll in Telangana on November 3, party leaders Palle Ravi Kumar Goud and his wife Kalyani joined the ruling TRS on Saturday.
TRS Working President K T Rama Rao welcomed Goud and Kalyani into the party fold, a TRS release said.
Rama Rao thanked Goud for joining the party during the crucial Munugode bypoll in Nalgonda district.
Kalyani is a sitting Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) representative in Nalgonda district, it said.
The byelection in Munugode in Nalgonda district has been necessitated due to the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, who joined the BJP to fight against the alleged family rule of TRS.
The bypoll is generating lot of political heat as the three major parties -- ruling TRS, opposition BJP and Congress -- are leaving no stone unturned to win the contest.
Counting of votes would be taken up on November 6.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CCP's oldest retired official calls for 'reform' ahead of 20th Party Congress
Decision on Rajasthan leadership will be taken in national interest, says state Congress leader
Rajasthan: Minister Mahesh Joshi hails CM Gehlot's decision not to fight Congress prez poll
G23 meet sparks possibility of third candidate in Congress president poll
Congress prez poll: Shashi Tharoor, Digvijaya Singh to file nominations