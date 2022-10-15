Pakistan summons US ambassador over Biden's nuclear remark
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's foreign minister on Saturday said the U.S. ambassador to the country had been summoned after President Joe Biden said in a speech that Pakistan is "maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world" as it has "nuclear weapons without any cohesion".
The minister, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he was surprised by Biden's comments and a misunderstanding was created by a lack of engagement. Bhutto-Zardari said he didn't think the decision to summon the U.S. Ambassador will negatively affect relations with the United States.
Biden made the remarks at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee reception on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhutto-Zardari
- United States
- U.S.
- Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari
- Joe Biden
- Biden
- Pakistan
ALSO READ
U.S., Pacific Island nations vow to strengthen partnership in summit declaration
U.S. student loan relief to cost $30 bln a year over next decade, government says
S.Korea, U.S., Japan to stage anti-submarine drills amid N.Korea tension
Taiwan says U.S.-led 'Chip 4' group discussed supply chain resilience
S.Korea, U.S., Japan stage anti-submarine drills amid N.Korea tension