Try to hold an election of your own first: Tharoor slams BJP

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor on Saturday slammed BJPs IT department head Amit Malviya over his dig at the AICC chief elections, saying we are perfectly capable of resolving our own internal differences and dont need his involvement in the polls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 16:55 IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor on Saturday slammed BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya over his dig at the AICC chief elections, saying ''we are perfectly capable of resolving our own internal differences'' and don't need his involvement in the polls. Tharoor also took a swipe at the BJP and said try to hold an election of ''your own first''.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Malviya had tweeted, ''It is finally dawning on Tharoor that the CP (Congress president) election, with no level playing field, is a farce. He hasn't been provided a list of delegates with proper details.'' ''State presidents are enthusiastic about Kharge but don't even turn up for him! Gandhis will soon have MMS 2.0 version,'' the BJP leader had said.

Hitting back at Malviya, Tharoor tweeted, ''We are perfectly capable of resolving our own internal differences within @incIndia, @amitmalviya. We don't need your involvement in our party's election (sic).'' ''Try to hold one of your own first,'' he said.

Tharoor is pitted against Mallikarjun Kharge in the Congress presidential polls and the latter is seen as a favourite for the top party post because of his close proximity to the Gandhis. Both the candidates have maintained that Gandhis are neutral in the polls and want to have a free and fair election.

The Congress presidential polls are scheduled to be held on October 17 and the results will be announced on October 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

