Left Menu

BJP became largest party in world because of leaders like Madan Lal Khurana: J P Nadda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 18:07 IST
BJP became largest party in world because of leaders like Madan Lal Khurana: J P Nadda
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has become the largest political party in the world because of its leaders like former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana who never wavered from their ideology and commitment towards people, party chief J P Nadda said on Saturday.

Nadda asked party leaders and workers to learn from Khurana's life, and said he was involved in numerous political struggles and provided solution to different issues.

''The BJP which is now the world's largest political party is founded by such stalwarts as Khurana who never wavered from their ideology and showed a deep commitment towards people,'' he said, delivering the first Madan Lal Khurana Memorial Lecture.

A true tribute to Khurana will be to seek inspiration from his life as he was never after power but was committed to ideology and serving people, Nadda said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022